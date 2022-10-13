Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

POSITION: Trade Finance Officer

REPORTING TO: Head of Finance/ Senior Trade Finance Officer

LOCATION: Nairobi

Our client who is an Oil Marketing Company licensed to undertake the businesses of Importation, Wholesale & Exportation of Petroleum Products is looking to fill the position of Trade Finance Officer.

JOB PURPOSE

The Trade Finance Officer is responsible for Stakeholder Management at the following levels:

Internal: 

  • Front Office
  • Middle Office
  • Legal/ Contracts
  • Finance Department

External: 

  • Banks
  • Financial Institutions
  • Suppliers/ Agents
  • Clients/ Customers
  • Auditors

The Trade Finance Officer will be expected to work at the KPL Office in Nairobi where domestic and international business travel may be required.

Responsibilities

Functional:

  • Handling of LCs or Bank guarantees for Sales/Purchases including drafting LC wordings and ensuring security received is cashable.
  • Preparation and dispatch of Invoice and shipping document for presentation under LC in a timely manner.
  • Analyzing the LC cost for each trade before placing a deal.
  • Tracking all the LC-related matters.
  • Recording all the collateral in Aspect.
  • Recording all the LC-related costs in Aspect.
  • Daily monitoring TF Report.
  • Reporting and follow-up unpaid/un-invoiced trades.
  • Daily Preparation of cash flow for physical trading.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or similar field of study.
  • Master’s Degree.

Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years of work experience in Banking, Fintech, or Oil and Gas commodity trading

Behavioral Traits:

  • Attention and Enjoyment to/in detail.
  • Quick adaptation to new concepts.
  • Clear, precise, and concise business communication (written & oral)
  • Leadership experience in change management.
  • Innovative problem-solving abilities.
  • Decision-making and strategic Mindset.
  • Managing internal and external stakeholders.
  • Resourceful, strong time management and planning.
  • Drives Results.

How to Apply

To apply, submit your application on our ATS at ats.flexi-personnel.com by 17th October 2022 under the TRADE FINANCE OFFICER job posting.

All applicants are advised to adhere to application guidelines for consideration. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.




