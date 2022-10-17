Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Head of Finance

Reporting to the CEO, the successful candidate will oversee all financial management and accounting functions, including designing and implementing financial management systems, preparing budgets, and tracking expenditures, preparing financial reports, and managing the audit process.

Further, the HF will work with the Program Teams to maintain good financial control processes to ensure a high level of resource stewardship and strict compliance with set policies, rules, and regulations.

Duties & ResponsibilitiesEnsure proper financial and procurement procedures and systems are implemented and maintained.

Coordination, preparation, and review of annual organizational budgets and supporting program managers in preparing project budgets for proposal formulation and budget ceiling revision approvals.

Ensure compliance with internal, statutory, and donor regulations/partnerships with respect to financial management and reporting.

Oversee preparation of monthly, quarterly, and financial reporting as per organization requirements ensuring adherence to strict deadlines.

Regularly reviewing the organization’s processes and policies for control improvements, ensuring segregation of duties and appropriate oversight of expenditure.

Preparing the organization’s annual budget and Providing strategic advice and technical support to management staff to help in programs and overall organizational management.

Timely preparation and submission of financial reports to development partners in line with agreements.

Provision of timely and sound advice to the management and Board on financial matters for decision making.

Train and develop financial staff within the facilities in budgeting and financial management

Track and monitor resource needs and other material needs for carrying out financial and administration tasks.

Preparing and monitoring monthly billing and cash flow forecasts, identifying financial needs to determine future cash-flow trends and develop early warning systems.

Providing training to program staff and accounting staff on controls, policies and procedures to enhance risk management.

Processing payroll and payroll tax for staff in different tax jurisdictions including in the present countries.

Managing local contracts for procurement of goods and services (including lease agreements) ensuring compliance with procurement policies and donor requirements.

Setting and monitoring performance standards for finance & regional administrative team and provide overall mentorship to the department staff, ensuring succession planning is in place.

Preparation and presentation of management accounts.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (finance, accounting, or economics). A masters’ degree in a related field is preferred.

Must have ACCA certification and be a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

A minimum of four (4+) years being in a senior-level management experience.

Advanced computer skills and proficiency in MS Office, ERP system, and financial management systems, specifically QuickBooks.

Experience budgeting and reporting for donor-funded projects and knowledge in proposal writing.

