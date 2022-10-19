Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: Finance Associate

DEPARTMENT: Strathmore University Business School

REPORTING TO: School Manager

JOB PURPOSE

To carry out administrative duties relating to the finances of the Undergraduate Programs.

Duties & Responsibilities

Ensure the data of newly admitted students is complete in AMS

Develop and maintain a detailed database in excel for all the undergraduate students

Prepare the semester fees structure and post them in AMS in liaison with the credit control office

Ensure all the students have been correctly invoiced after the registration period is over

Print out the debtors list for all the students in the 3 rd week of each month and highlight the defaulters for the administrators to follow

Prepare quarterly reports on the debtors status for the undergraduate programs

Reverse invoices and charges according to the CoC forms received from the administrators in liaison with credit control office

Reconcile the financial status of the student accounts at the end of each academic year

Assist in Customer Service: online queries, external phones, visitors, resetting passwords, etc.

Prepare a status report of the pending students in the system at the end of each academic year giving recommendations of those who should be discontinued

Administer and collate the analysis of the customer satisfaction survey each semester

Assisting in the marketing of all the undergraduate programs

Send reminders to pending students to complete their courses

Any other duties that might be assigned

Qualifications

The post holder will be required to have and demonstrate evidence of the following qualifications, attributes, and skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Management, or Economics business management, professional qualification is an added advantage.

One-year prior experience in an administrative role.

Highly professional and very organized, able to prioritize and multitask, needs to be reliable and able to work on their own initiative; a high level of confidentiality required

How to Apply

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Finance Associate’ to the People and Culture Manager, Strathmore University Business School, on careerssbs@strathmore.edu by end of the day (5.30 pm) Monday, 24th October 2022.

Due to the large number of applications, we may receive, only the shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Please be advised that Strathmore University Business School is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT ask for money from applicants under any circumstances during its recruitment process. Interested applicants are encouraged to exercise caution upon receiving any such interview opportunity that requires payment of any money.