Department: Finance

Position: Partnership Finance Assistant

Direct Hierarchy: Partnership Finance Officer

Contract duration: Fixed

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Starting Date: Nov 2022

Background on ACTED

ACTED is a French humanitarian NGO, founded in 1993, which supports vulnerable populations, affected by humanitarian crises worldwide. ACTED provides continued support to vulnerable communities by ensuring the sustainability of post-crisis interventions and engaging long-term challenges facing our target populations, in order to break the poverty cycle, foster development and reduce vulnerability to disasters. Their interventions seek to cover the multiple aspects of humanitarian and development crises through a multidisciplinary approach which is both global and local, and adapted to each context. Their 3,300 staff is committed in to responding to emergencies worldwide, to supporting recovery and rehabilitation, towards sustainable development.

ACTED is looking for professionally confident, self-motivated, experienced and committed team player to fill the Partnership Finance Assistant position based in Nairobi.

OBJECTIVES

Under the supervision of the Senior Partnership Finance Officer, the main role is to assist in post-award management and monitoring of grants and contracts of Implementing Partners (IPs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that receive financial support from ACTED, to ensure the projects they implement in HoA mission are in line with all ACTED internal and external rules and regulations as well as donor guidelines and requirements.

FUNCTIONS

Support and Guide IP’s/ CSO in implementing all FLAT Compliance Guidelines

Provide timely quality control on the sub-grantee’s documentation, creating needed checklist and maintaining appropriate level of follow up to ensure improvement;

Prepare and ensure adoption of ACTED templates as needed for IPs/ CSOs in consultation with the SPO;

Follow up on the compliance processes to ensure regular and proper documentation of partner expenses;

Follow up on monthly basis in the tracking tool the status for each IP/CSO.

Reporting and Compliance

Keep an updated and accurate database of all IPs/CSOs with complete documentation and reporting deadlines (PALs, SGAs, amendments, bank details, fund requests, financial reports etc.);

Review of partner’s financial reports and follow up to ensure timely reporting.

Prepare IP cashbooks and upload in the accounting system once reports are approved.

Work with the SPO on updating reporting on implementing partners (RIP) sent to HQ by PD team by 15 of every month.

Keep a copy of all sub grantee files and records and ensure proper filing and archiving of supporting documentation for each financial report;

In collaboration with finance, support review and submission of documents to Lead Partners when needed.

Assist due diligence of current and future IPs and share with CTCM;

Assist the drafting of partnership agreements, including SGAs, Teaming Agreements (Tas) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and share with PDM;

Internal Coordination

Update on a regular basis the IP/CSO database with complete & accurate information and documentation in coordination with PD team;

Ensure accuracy of reported data, by following internal and donor guidelines;

Keep an accurate filing system in the server and physically;

Risk Mitigation Plan Follow up with IPs on quarterly basis as well as identify the capacity gaps;

Participate in IPs capacity building exercises;

Assist in preparation of presentations for Awards KOM and COM.

Protection mainstreaming- Promoting of and adhering to Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse policy and guidelines (for site residents, ACTED staff, partner agencies, casual labours etc)

Qualifications

A first degree in Commerce Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, or related field.

Part II recognized professional qualification in Accounting (CPA, ACCA) is an added advantage.

Minimum 2-3 years similar work experience within a fast-paced work environment. Experience in working closely with local partners/ CSOs is highly desirable.

Knowledge and experience with grant management, grant financial reporting, preparation and revision of documentations, specifically sub-grants.

Knowledge and experience with project/ donor compliance, specifically documentation.

Fluent in English, with excellent written and verbal skills and the ability to work in an international context;

Strong analytical and coordination skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and external relations;

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail;

Independent, adaptable, flexible and hardworking;

Strong humanitarian motivation and understanding of international assistance.

Prior experience using basic computer software required, notably in word and excel;

Previous experience working with a variety of stakeholders in humanitarian or development aid

How to apply

Qualified Kenya Nationals with the required skills are invited to submit their applications by 01/11/2022, 05:00PM to kenya.jobs@acted.org with the subject line: APPLICATION FOR PARTNERSHIP FINANCE ASSISTANT– NAIROBI accompanied with:

Curriculum Vitae (Maximum 03 Pages)

Cover Letter (Maximum 01 Page)

Cover Letter and CV must be shared as a single PDF document i.e with the Cover Letter being on the first page and CV starting on the next page, detailing 03 work referees and their day time contacts. Please do not attach any other documents while sending your application. If required they will be requested at a later stage.

Applications failing to respect the criteria above will not be considered.

Please note:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Review of Applications and Shortlisting will be done on rolling basis and ACTED reserves the right to hire before the deadline.

ACTED will at no stage of recruitment process request candidate to make payments of any kind. Further, ACTED has not retained any agent(s) in connection with recruitment.