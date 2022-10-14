Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance/Administration Assistant

Job Summary

NCD Alliance Kenya is looking for a qualified, passionate, and self-driven individual to prepare and maintain all necessary and appropriate records, files and processes to ensure a smooth and compliant financial operation of NCDAK, focusing on accuracy and transparency.

Duties and Responsibilities

Finance

• Assist the Finance Officer in maintaining all financial records for the organization, ensuring proper filing and adherence to NCDAK, government and donor rules and regulations.

• Assist in reconciling cash and bank accounts for grants and maintains accurate book-keeping records at the project and organizational level. Assist in the preparation of monthly financial status reports for the organization.

• Implement the NCDAK financial and reporting systems for the organization to ensure efficient financial management of grant finances and improvement in accounting skills for the organization.

• Prepares original accounting documents and transactions at the organization ensuring compliance, accuracy, relevance, and reasonableness of each transaction.

• Supports the Program team in aspects of fundraising strategy, including budgeting for proposals.

• Receives requisitions from other staff and ensures timely approval and disbursement of activity funds in the projects in liaison with the Finance and Program Managers.

• Documents financial transactions by entering account information and coding payment vouchers and files for data processing and/or payment. Assist in filing of all statutory returns.

• Supports the process of sourcing, purchasing and supplying goods to the project and maintaining of an up-to-date Assets Register.

• Participates in the internal audits as scheduled and in external audits by providing the auditors with accounting documents as requested and providing explanations to the audit queries.

• Any other responsibilities assigned to you in ensuring that the whole organization runs smoothly

Administration

• Answer, screen and transfer inbound phone calls, receive, and direct visitors and clients.

• General clerical duties including assisting in maintaining an electronic and hard copy filing system.

• Assist in the preparation and modifying of documents including correspondence, reports, drafts, memos, and emails as directed by relevant officers.

• Schedule and coordinate meetings, appointments and travel arrangements for managers or supervisors

• Prepare agendas for meetings and prepare schedules as directed by relevant officers.

• Record, compile, transcribe and distribute minutes of meetings.

• Maintain office supply inventories and coordinate maintenance of office equipment

• Assist in coordinating and maintaining records for staff, and petty cash

Qualifications and Experience

• Degree in Business fields such as accounting or finance

• Professional qualifications in CPA / ACCA, at least CPA II

• 3 years of relevant experience in NGO financial management/administration

• MS Office and experience in computer-based accounting software

Skills and Attributes

• Analytical skills

• Interpersonal

• Proactive

• Team player

• Communication

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are invited to submit their CVs and Application letter quoting the current and expected salaries to careers@ncdak.org no later than October 27, 2022, at 5.00 pm.