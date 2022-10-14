Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance/Administration Assistant
Job Summary
NCD Alliance Kenya is looking for a qualified, passionate, and self-driven individual to prepare and maintain all necessary and appropriate records, files and processes to ensure a smooth and compliant financial operation of NCDAK, focusing on accuracy and transparency.
Duties and Responsibilities
Finance
• Assist the Finance Officer in maintaining all financial records for the organization, ensuring proper filing and adherence to NCDAK, government and donor rules and regulations.
• Assist in reconciling cash and bank accounts for grants and maintains accurate book-keeping records at the project and organizational level. Assist in the preparation of monthly financial status reports for the organization.
• Implement the NCDAK financial and reporting systems for the organization to ensure efficient financial management of grant finances and improvement in accounting skills for the organization.
• Prepares original accounting documents and transactions at the organization ensuring compliance, accuracy, relevance, and reasonableness of each transaction.
• Supports the Program team in aspects of fundraising strategy, including budgeting for proposals.
• Receives requisitions from other staff and ensures timely approval and disbursement of activity funds in the projects in liaison with the Finance and Program Managers.
• Documents financial transactions by entering account information and coding payment vouchers and files for data processing and/or payment. Assist in filing of all statutory returns.
• Supports the process of sourcing, purchasing and supplying goods to the project and maintaining of an up-to-date Assets Register.
• Participates in the internal audits as scheduled and in external audits by providing the auditors with accounting documents as requested and providing explanations to the audit queries.
• Any other responsibilities assigned to you in ensuring that the whole organization runs smoothly
Administration
• Answer, screen and transfer inbound phone calls, receive, and direct visitors and clients.
• General clerical duties including assisting in maintaining an electronic and hard copy filing system.
• Assist in the preparation and modifying of documents including correspondence, reports, drafts, memos, and emails as directed by relevant officers.
• Schedule and coordinate meetings, appointments and travel arrangements for managers or supervisors
• Prepare agendas for meetings and prepare schedules as directed by relevant officers.
• Record, compile, transcribe and distribute minutes of meetings.
• Maintain office supply inventories and coordinate maintenance of office equipment
• Assist in coordinating and maintaining records for staff, and petty cash
Qualifications and Experience
• Degree in Business fields such as accounting or finance
• Professional qualifications in CPA / ACCA, at least CPA II
• 3 years of relevant experience in NGO financial management/administration
• MS Office and experience in computer-based accounting software
Skills and Attributes
• Analytical skills
• Interpersonal
• Proactive
• Team player
• Communication
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are invited to submit their CVs and Application letter quoting the current and expected salaries to careers@ncdak.org no later than October 27, 2022, at 5.00 pm.
