Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance/ Accounts Officer
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: commerce (accounting or finance option), business administration (accounting option), or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- At least CPA II or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and
- Certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized institution;
- Fulfills the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.
Key Responsibilities
The duties and responsibilities entail: –
- Assisting in the preparation of cheques and posting payments and receipts;
- Contacting clients about invoices and handling queries relating to accounts;
- Supporting the verification of payments and receipt vouchers and committal documents;
- Assisting in the movement and safe custody of cash;
- Supporting data capture, filing and maintaining ledgers;
- Maintaining financial records;
- Assisting in the preparation of budget estimates, accounts and management reports;
- Supporting audits and reconciliation
Key Competencies and Skills
- Analytical skills;
- Excellent and communication and reporting skills;
- Interpersonal and negotiation skills; and
- Team player.
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>