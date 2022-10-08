Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Finance/ Accounts Officer

Job Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: commerce (accounting or finance option), business administration (accounting option), or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • At least CPA II or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and
  • Certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized institution;
  • Fulfills the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Key Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities entail: –

  • Assisting in the preparation of cheques and posting payments and receipts;
  • Contacting clients about invoices and handling queries relating to accounts;
  • Supporting the verification of payments and receipt vouchers and committal documents;
  • Assisting in the movement and safe custody of cash;
  • Supporting data capture, filing and maintaining ledgers;
  • Maintaining financial records;
  • Assisting in the preparation of budget estimates, accounts and management reports;
  • Supporting audits and reconciliation

Key Competencies and Skills

  • Analytical skills;
  • Excellent and communication and reporting skills;
  • Interpersonal and negotiation skills; and
  • Team player.

How to Apply

