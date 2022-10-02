Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Senior Finance & Accounts Officer

Grade: NCIA 4

Terms of Service Permanent & Pensionable

Salary Scale Min. Kshs. 170,300 to Max. Kshs. 224,300 (Monthly Gross Pay)

Department: Corporate Support Services

Unit: Finance & Accounts

Location/Workstation Co-operative Bank House, Nairobi

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Principal Finance & Accounts Officer

Direct reports: Finance & Accounts Officer

Job Purpose

The job holder is responsible for coordinating the day-to-day operations within the Unit to ensure that policies and guidelines are developed within acceptable ethical and legal standards towards achieving the Centre’s Mandate

Key Responsibilities / Duties / Tasks

Monitoring expenditure.

Preparing monthly, quarterly, and annual management accounts.

Preparing budgets for the Centre.

Preparing periodic financial statements, including profit and lost accounts, budget, cash flows, variance analysis and commentaries.

Expenditure forecast and prioritization of projects and activities for the purpose of financial allocations in the budget.

Preparing special reports by studying variances.

Developing forecasts.

Providing a support service by working with all departments and the management team to help make financial decisions.

Ensuring spending is kept in line with the budget.

Informing key strategic decisions and formulating business strategies.

Advising on the financial implications and consequences of business decisions.

Analyzing financial performance and so contributing to medium and long-term business planning/forecasts.

Offering profession/judgmental on financial matters and advising on ways of improving business performance.

Interpreting and communicating financial data to non-financial officers.

o) Liaising with other function to put the finances and accounts in context.

Monitoring and evaluating financial information systems and suggesting improvements when needed verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations.

Oversee maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers and preparation of simple management reports including imprest and expenditure returns.

Ensuring safe custody of Centre’s records and assets.

Authorize payments of personal merchant claims as guided by cash balances in the cash books.

Preparation of final accounts.

Overseeing preparation of budgets.

Responsible for accurate and timely preparation of management reports on income and expenditure of the Centre.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce (Accounting/Finance), Business Administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Certificate in a senior management course from a recognized institution.

Certificate in computer application skills.

Professional qualification as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Be a member of recognized professional body in good standing.

Meet all the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya

Previous Relevant Experience

Served in the grade of Finance & Accounts Officer for a period of three (3) years, with a minimum period of three (3) years.

or

Have relevant working experience of at least five (5) years with minimum of three (3) years in senior management position in public or private organization.

How to Apply

The Public is notified of the following: –

Detailed job descriptions, requirements, and how to apply are available on the website ncia.or.ke. All applications MUST be received on or before Wednesday,12th October 2022 by 5:00 pm. Late applications will not be accepted There are No fees charged by NCIA for any application of these positions Only Shortlisted candidates will be notified of prospective interview dates and successful candidates may undergo necessary background checks with relevant institutions. Any canvassing or solicitation by or on behalf of an applicant for the above vacancies will disqualify the applicant. Upon offer of employment, the successful candidates must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing copies of: – Original academic certificates Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board Clearance from Criminal Investigation of Department Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate)

NCIA-EMPLOYMENT-APPLICATION-FORM

Applicants are requested to submit soft copies (PDF) of cover letter, CV, certificates & testimonials, and a completed NCIA Employee Application Form which can be downloaded from the Centre’s website. Applications are only accepted in soft copies through email address hr@ncia.or.ke addressed to: –

The Registrar/CEO

Nairobi Centre for International Arbitration

Co-operative Bank House,8th Floor

Haile Selassie Avenue

P.O. Box 548 -00200 NAIROBI – KENYA

Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply

NCIA is an equal opportunity employer