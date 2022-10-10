Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Premier Hospital is a tertiary care facility situated in Mombasa City along Links Road in Nyali area. Since its inception in 2017, the hospital has experienced tremendous growth due to its operating philosophy which is anchored on compassion, care and competence. One of our key area of focus is customer experience. Qualified candidates are hereby invited to apply for the following exciting career opportunities.

JOB TITLE: FINANCE ACCOUNTANT





JOB LOCATION: PREMIER HOSPITAL

REPORTS TO: FINANCE MANAGER





JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for ensuring effective systems of internal accounting controls are maintained and developed to ensure reported financial information is accurate, adequately supported and in compliance with local laws and company policies.

Duties & Responsibilities

Ensure accurate and appropriate recording and analysis of revenues and expenses; Resolve accounting discrepancies and irregularities

Ensure that records comply with laws and regulations.

Timely posting and processing journal entries to ensure all business transactions are up to date

Provide direction during Monthly stock takes and reconciliation of Variances

Follow up with the relevant team for variance explanation and clearance to ensure proper revenue reporting as well as strict adherence to the policies and producers.

Preparation of the annual Hospital budgets i.e. income-expenditure budget, capital expenditure budget, cash flow budget and balance sheet.

Updating accounts payable and performing reconciliations

Assist in the processing of balance sheets, income statements and other financial statements according to legal and company accounting and financial guidelines.

Verification of all payment vouchers to ensure accuracy and adherence to internal controls.

Ensure supplier/doctor payment queries and disputes are responded to and closed promptly.

Ensure accurate and timely processing of statutory payments to avoid penalties.

Ensuring daily monitoring of Cash and Cash equivalent accounts and weekly and monthly reconciliation.

Maintain and manage hospital’s main petty cash float.

Carry out random petty cash counts on all petty cash points.

Analysis and review of General ledger and sub-ledger accounts and journals to ensure data integrity in financial reporting

Preparation and presentation of the management reports to the various divisional, departmental and sectional heads monthly

Monitor actual performance against operating budget and provide variance explanations, and recommend specific actions

Provide supporting schedules, analysis, and explanations to the support accounts in the TB during external and regulatory audits and preparation of the financial statements

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance or accounts

CPA (K) and or ACCA

Member of a professional body e.g. CPA (K), ISACA and ICPAK will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of accounting and reporting standards

Should be familiar with costings, taxation, and cost analysis.

Advanced excel skills are a must

Hand on Knowledge of month-end and year-end closing procedures

Should be hands-on with a financial system & iTax.

Minimum 3 years of experience, preferably in healthcare would be desirable

Able to work under minimum supervision.

Skills and Attributes

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

A Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills

Confident, presentable and aggressive

Critical, analytical, and creative thinking to identify and solve problems

Must be time conscious and have a sense of urgency and meet monthly cut-off deadlines

Must be able to work across functions, have the drive and energy to drive excellence

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the position being applied, your current and expected remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees, to careers@premierhospital.org. The application should be received not later than 5.00pm on 7th October 2022. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications. Due to the high number of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.