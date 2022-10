Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Filmmaker Irebami Olakanmi has recounted how her former boyfriend forced her to support Chelsea FC and became abusive towards her whenever the team lost.

According to Olakanmi, her then-partner made life miserable whenever his favorite football team lost.

She also shared her thoughts on abusive partners.

Read her tweets below