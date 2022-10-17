Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Floyd Mayweather has shared a video of his grandson taking interest in boxing

The 45-year-old professional boxer is grandfather to 1-year-old Kentrell Gaulden Jr.

Floyd took to Instagram to share a photo of his grandson boxing a dummy.

The 1-year-old is obviously learning from the best as is evident in his balance and poise.

Floyd shared the video with the caption: “My grandson is only 1 years old! You already know music and fighting is in his blood.”

Watch the video below.