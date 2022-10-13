Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 13 October 2022 – A group of female hikers were shocked to find a naked man jogging past them.
The group of women were on a 24-mile trek when the man ran past them in just socks, boots and a watch.
As he passed them, he called out: “It’s quiet up there.”
Personal trainer Mia Oldroyd was leading the 20-strong female group on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. She said they had tackled Pen-y-ghent and Whernside and were heading up Ingleborough in the Dales when they encountered the man.
“It troubled my friend Kate who ordered us to jump into a bush,” said Mia.
“But he seemed friendly enough, although it was a little strange.
“He must’ve been freezing.”
Helen Newall, one of the hikers, added: “It was nearing sunset and pretty cold — he certainly wasn’t shy though.
“One of the girls pointed out that he couldn’t have done a lot of naked running judging by his white bum and legs.”
Steve Clough, of Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team, urged others not to follow the man’s example.
He said: “With winter approaching we’d advise walkers and runners visiting the Yorkshire Dales to wear the appropriate clothing for the conditions.”
