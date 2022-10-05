Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Late lawyer Paul Gicheru’s wife, Ruth Nyambura, has mourned her husband as a loving man who took care of everyone around him.

In an emotional tribute during the requiem mass held in Karen, Nyambura narrated the last moments with her husband before he passed away on September 26.

Nyambura stated that the deceased held her hand and affirmed his love for her, hours before his untimely death.

“On Monday before you went to be with the Lord, you held my hand and said to me ‘Nobody will ever separate us.”

“Very unexpected at that moment,” she eulogised.

Nyambura stated that his demise shocked them as no one was expecting him to meet his untimely death on that fateful day.

“Oh, how the blessings of our three great sons brought us joy and warmed our hearts. They will miss you so much.

“You always taught them that there are three things to fear and respect – God, our parents, and the government of the day. We shall always remember this,” she stated.

Gicheru, who was accused of tampering with ICC witnesses against President William Ruto, was found dead at his Karen residence on Monday with foam oozing from his mouth. Investigations into his death are underway.

A postmortem conducted last Friday was inconclusive, prompting the pathologist to take more samples to the government chemist for a detailed analysis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.