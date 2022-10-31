Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – A father flogged his 5-year-old son to punish the boy’s mother.

The boy was rescued by neighbours and the case was reported to concerned authorities before Dr Yolanda George-David, a human rights advocate, took up the case.

While being questioned, the boy said his father flogged him with a wire.

The father admitted that he flogged his son with his charger cord and said he did so because he was angry.

He explained that he kept telling the child’s mother to carry him but she refused, so, in anger, he flogged the boy with the cord.

The beating left welts on the boy’s back.

This happened in Nigeria

Watch the video below.