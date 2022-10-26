Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly ‘remained in contact’ following their August split.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Monday October 24, that the couple ‘still keep in touch’ after calling it quits on their nine-month relationship.

‘It wasn’t a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them,’ the source said of the reality star, 42, and the 28-year-old comic/actor, who dated from October of 2021 until August of 2022.

Fans also speculated online over the weekend that Pete had sent his ex flowers for her star-studded 42nd birthday party.

Kim posted a photo of roses alongside a jasmin scented Diptyque candle to her Instagram Story, which fans believed to be a reference to the “Jasmine and Aladdin” Saturday Night Live sketch that originally introduced the couple in October 2021.

There were reports that the 42-year-old reality star and the 28-year-old comedian “shared a secret sleepover in her New York City hotel room” recently.

Kim and Pete dated for nine months following that first meeting. When things ended in August, Pete had been shooting his upcoming film, Wizards!, in Australia.

“The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out,” a source said at the time. “Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well.”