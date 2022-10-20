Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Famous European Slot Makers

We live in an exciting time for slot games. Right now, there are more casinos in Europe than ever before, which means you have more options to enjoy your favourite games. The best part is that many of these Online Casinos use the same providers as the land-based ones do. This means that if you want to know which online casino has your favourite game online—and don’t worry! We’ve got you covered there, too—it’s just a matter of checking out who provides it!

NetEnt

Everyone has heard of NetEnt. They were founded in 1996 and have become one of the most prominent providers in the industry. Their online slots are available on all major platforms, including mobile and desktop, which makes them a good choice if you want to play slots on your phone or tablet.

The developer offers a wide range of titles, including video slots, classic slots and progressive jackpot games that can be found at many online casinos. In addition to this, they also offer some thematic-based games such as Starburst or Football: Champions Cup Slots which are designed with their graphics so they stand out from other providers’ offerings but still manage to maintain a familiar look that players will enjoy playing.

Microgaming

Microgaming is a software provider that has been in business since 1994. The company is headquartered in the Isle of Man and provides online casinos with games like slots, video poker, blackjack and roulette.

Microgaming’s slots are known for their high-quality graphics and innovative game features. They are also highly popular because they offer hundreds of different titles at any given time. The company’s portfolio includes over 1,200 different games for land-based casinos as well as online ones—some of which were developed under license from third parties like NetEnt or Playtech (see below).

Novomatic

Novomatic is a leading developer of gaming solutions for land-based and online casinos and has been around since 1980. Its portfolio includes over 400 games, including the popular Book of Ra series, Sizzling Hot and Dolphins Pearl.

Novomatic’s games are known for their high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay — they offer a great experience to players who enjoy spinning the reels on various slot machines.

Betsoft

Betsoft is a provider of online casino games and software. Founded in 2006, the company is based in Curaçao and is responsible for developing some of the most popular slots on the market today. In 2018 alone, Betsoft released over 400 new titles at land-based casinos worldwide.

Betsoft was named Best Of Soft by Casino News Daily because it has an excellent reputation for creating high-quality gaming experiences that range from traditional slot machines to video poker and table games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat—all available at your fingertips when you play at one of our top reviewed online casinos!

Play’n GO

Play’n GO is a Swedish company founded in 2005. The company has around 100 employees and has been nominated for the Best Gaming Software Developer award at the EGR Awards of Excellence for five years running.

Play’n GO’s first online casino was launched in 2007, with several other casinos following suit in 2008 and 2009. At present, these include brands like Amaya Gaming and Betsson Group. You can find Play’n GO slots at any number of online casinos or even via free apps on your mobile phone or tablet device.

Pragmatic Play

With Pragmatic Play, you can enjoy a wide range of slot games, including the famously popular Gonzo’s Quest. The company has developed over 100 slots since it first opened in 2008, and they keep on coming out with more every year.

Pragmatic Play is considered one of the safest and most secure casinos in the industry because they use 128-bit SSL encryption technology for all transactions, plus there’s an option to play anonymously if you want it.

Pragmatic Play is one of Europe’s top online casino providers because they have a reputation for being responsible operators who care about their customer’s needs (i.e., offering great customer service). Plus, they offer fun slot games that are easy to play anywhere at any time – even when travelling abroad!

Wazdan

Wazdan is a European-based provider of games. The company was founded in 2001 and has been providing slots since its inception. Their portfolio includes over 500 games across multiple platforms, including mobile and desktop devices, as well as social platforms such as Facebook or Club World Casino (which is owned by Wazdan).

Wazdan’s titles include various themes from fantasy to sci-fi to monster mashups to casino classics—and even some that are based on popular TV shows. They also have many different slot types like video slots, progressive jackpot machines, video poker games, scratch cards and more!

Wazdan provides instant-play versions of their games so that you can play them right away without having to download anything first

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you understand more about European slot game providers and their offerings. There is no doubt that there are many games to choose from, but it can be hard knowing which ones will suit your needs best. Hopefully, our advice has helped point towards some great options for both beginners and experts alike!