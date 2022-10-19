Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – The family of a British woman who joined a cult here in Kenya during the coronavirus pandemic have won the right to have her body undergo a post-mortem examination to prove their suspicions she was murdered.

Lutfunisa Kwandwalla, 44, from Leicester, jetted into the country in 2019 to visit members of her husband’s family, according to Mail Online. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she was stuck here because of lockdown rules and travel restrictions.

Kwandwalla was found dead at the home of a so-called spiritual leader in Mombasa in 2020. But officials claimed she had passed away from natural causes and there was no investigation into her death, nor were any arrests made.

Now, her distraught family have won a court battle to force Kenyan authorities to exhume Kwandwalla’s corpse and perform a post-mortem to check for signs she was killed, the BBC reported.

‘The court order is a victory for justice – it was touch and go,’ Kwandwalla’s brother Imran Admani said.

‘It was an emotional moment as well as a moment of joy,’ he added.

Kwandwalla’s family claim she was killed by cult members and her burial was rushed in an attempt to conceal evidence of her murder.

Two years on from her death, nobody has been arrested and there are no investigations into the case.

But her family are now hopeful that the post-mortem will reveal Kwandwalla was in fact the victim of a murderous cult leader.

‘The next stage to establish if it was foul play is to get to the body. Hopefully very soon we will get to know what happened to her,’ Admani said.