Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – Faith Evans is going ahead with her divorce from Stevie J.

The singer was back in court to move her divorce forward only weeks after the music producer issued a public apology where he begged for forgiveness.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Faith, 49, has turned over her financial records to Stevie, 50, including a list of her assets and debts.

The move is a necessary step before a divorce can be finalized.

The development comes after fans believed the two had reconciled with each other.

On Mother’s Day, Stevie posted a note on social media where he apologized to Faith.

““I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world,” he wrote.

He continued: “From this day forward, I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart.

“I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.”

Stevie claimed he had “learned my lesson” and said he “NEVER” wanted to live without Faith.

He said, “God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust.”

It looks like the apology did little to mend their relationship with Faith back in court.

The couple got married in 2018 and filed for divorce in November 2021 following 3 years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Sources said the couple’s relationship has been rocky since the start.