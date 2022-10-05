Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – The decision by President William Ruto to lift the ban on genetically modified organisms (GMOs), which has been in force for the last 10 years, has continued to elicit reactions from various quarters.

A section of experts raised concerns about the consequences of farming GMO food in the wake of increased cases of cancer.

Led by Anne Maina, the National Coordinator of Biosafety and Biodiversity Association, they noted that the reintroduction is alarming considering the health concerns reported in other countries consuming GMOs.

She further warned that GMOs would risk destabilizing Kenya due to the high cost involved in battling cancer and other conditions linked to what she argued was toxic food.

“There have been very many concerns in the US, there are over 30,000 cases where people that produce these products have been sued because people have developed cancer,” she stated.

“When these GMO crops are grown, you use a lot of chemicals and pesticides some of which are toxic and have very many challenges in terms of our health. As we open the doors for these companies, are we going to on one hand open the doors for GMOs and on the other hand increase our health costs?

The president and members of the outgoing cabinet on Monday decided to lift the ban that has been in place since 2012 during the reign of then-former president Mwai Kibaki.

The decision was part of the measures adopted by the new administration to combat the ongoing drought in parts of the country.

While ratifying the decision, the Cabinet, stated that it was made per the recommendation of the Task Force to Review Matters Relating to Genetically Modified Foods and Food Safety and in fidelity with the guidelines of the National Biosafety Authority.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.