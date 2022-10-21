Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 21 October 2022 – Immediate Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is adapting to ordinary life after he handed over power to Ruto.

On Friday, October 21, 2022, he was recorded driving himself and interacting with some riders who were participating in a riding competition.

He shook hands with the riders, who were overly excited to see him.

The former head of state promised to join them soon.

He was driving the car with several passengers seated in the back and front seats.

Uhuru has always been an easygoing man, even when he was the President.

He loves interacting with the public.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.