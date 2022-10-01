Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Ex-Porto star, Hulk has threatened to leave Atletico Mineiro following fans’ ‘unacceptable’ criticism from fans over the club’s bad run of form.

The 36-year-old Brazilian has been playing for the club since 2021 but is now looking to secure a move away.

Speaking after a 1-0 loss to table toppers Palmeiras, Hulk believes that his side’s supporters have been harsh on himself and the team – despite Hulk ‘doing [his] best.’

‘As long as there’s a chance for us to fight, we’ll do our best,’ explained Hulk when speaking to ESPN.

‘I, for example, didn’t imagine playing the 90 minutes today, coming [back] from a calf injury is very difficult, but I managed to play’

Hulk was clearly unhappy with the reaction following the loss and took things further by requesting to leave if this behaviour continues.

‘I have a lot of respect for the [club] and the fans, but if you think this isn’t intensity, if you think I’m not trying, just say it and I’ll leave.’

Hulk made the move to Atletico Mineiro after spending four years plying his trade in China for Shanghai Port FC.