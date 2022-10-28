Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Ex-NBA player, Eric Bledsoe has been arrested for domestic violence after he had agreed to a deal with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association to continue playing the game.

TMZ reported that police on Wednesday, October 27, received a call about a domestic incident at a residence in Lost Hills, California. The victim claimed she had been slapped by her boyfriend. Bledsoe got arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Bledsoe was bonded out of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station after getting booked.

In a since deleted post, Eric Bledsoe’s girlfriend took to Instagram with a photo that appeared to show a red mark on her face.

“NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN,” the post’s caption stated, per TMZ. “Domestic violence is real! This wasn’t the first time but I sat here and stayed so it’s my fault!! ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster.”

Eric Bledsoe played last season for the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. It was his second stint with the Clippers after starting his NBA career there in 2010. He has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelicans.