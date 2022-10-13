Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado is also set to enjoy his freedom even after being accused of murdering his pregnant lover, Sharon Otieno, in cold blood.

This is after it emerged that his murder case could be dismissed if controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna’s statement is anything to go by.

In a statement, Miguna exuded confidence that Obado’s murder case will be dismissed thanks to his deep connections to President William Ruto.

According to Miguna, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has no evidence against Okoth Obado in the murder of Sharon Otieno and Baby Sharon.

Miguna opined that the murder charges against Obado were politically instigated to stop him from campaigning against Ochilo Ayako.

He noted that impregnating a woman, as Obado did to Sharon, was not a crime.

“Okoth Obado is next. Impregnating a woman is not a crime. There is zero evidence that Okoth Obado murdered Sharon Otieno. I said zero,” Miguna said in a statement.

The Governor, his Personal Assistant, and Casper Obiero are charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby on September 3, 2018.

Miguna’s statement comes just days after the DPP withdrew more than 10 cases affecting Kenya’s kwanza allies.

Among those whose cases have been withdrawn include former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, ex-KPLC boss Ben Chumo, and former Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal.

A few days ago, Noordin Haji withdrew the KSh 19 million corruption case against the Cabinet secretary nominee for the Ministry of Public Service, Aisha Jumwa.

Last week, a woman who had sued Agriculture CS Nominee Mithika Linturi for attempting to rape her withdrew the complaint against the former senator.

