Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Suspected Septic tank killer, Sarah Wairimu, may go scot-free in the murder of her husband Tob Cohen going by fresh revelations that have emerged about former Director of Criminal Investigations boss, George Kinoti.

In his testimony on Thursday, Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police, John Gachomo, disowned Kinoti, accusing him of implicating Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai in the ghastly murder of Tob Cohen who was a dutch national.

Gachomo said Kinoti duped him into signing a document that implicated the Judge.

Kinoti through an affidavit signed by Gachomo sensationally linked Justice Kantai to Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairumu and alleged that the two were meeting in different hotels in Nairobi and Kisumu where the honorable Judge was banging her in exchange for covering the murder case.

Sarah Wairimu is accused of killing her husband Tob Cohen in 2019 and throwing his body in a septic tank which saw given the monicker ‘Septic Tank killer’

The Kenyan DAILY POST