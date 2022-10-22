Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto of running a one-man show in his policies and decisions in his first month in office.

Addressing the media after meeting Azimio La Umoja politicians yesterday, Kalonzo questioned the concreteness of Ruto’s declarations, claiming that the head of state does not have the backing of an approved Cabinet.

Among the declarations highlighted by Kalonzo included the Mashujaa Day promise to construct 100 dams in his five-year tenure in office.

The Wiper leader attended the event held at Uhuru Gardens on Thursday, October 20.

“The President, as the head of state and government, exercises the executive authority of the Republic with the assistance of the Deputy President and Cabinet Secretaries.

“Our Constitution does not give him the leeway to impose decisions on the country just because he is president,” the statement read in part.

The former Vice President also highlighted Ruto’s decision to disband the Special Service Unit (SSU) and creation of special funds for the Judiciary and the National Police Service, as well as the promise to manufacture fertilizer in collaboration with East African countries.

“Who prepared the report leading to the ongoing purge of the DCI? Who decided that we can manufacture fertilizers jointly with a neighbouring country or build dams on a PPP basis?” the Wiper Party Leader wondered.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto’s style of governance is reminiscent of past leaders in the world who cleared obstacles to their ambitions to establish dictatorial regimes.

In addition, Kalonzo noted that the move by President Ruto to reward his loyalists was part of the plans to establish an autocratic regime.

He warned that the trend risked pushing Kenya to the point of ratifying decisions that would prove costly, citing examples of dictatorial regimes in Kenya’s neighbouring countries.

“But Kenyans should take a very early note that the personalized decision making, combined with what is clearly a tendency by Ruto to promote loyalists and other ‘yes men and women’, puts the country at great risk of miscalculation and misstep.

“We know it because we have been there before as a country, and we have also witnessed it cripple many of our neighbours,” Kalonzo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.