Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has urged President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to stop politicking and instead address the issue of the high cost of living.

Speaking at a function in Busia County on Friday, Ole Sapit said the time for politicking is over and Kenyans want the promises Kenya Kwanza Alliance promised fulfilled.

Sapit also urged President Ruto’s government to deal with the issue of drought and starvation that has affected over 14 million Kenyans.

The Archbishop now joins millions of Kenyans who have been urging Ruto and Gachagua to stop politicking and instead fulfill the things they promised Kenyans.

Meanwhile, Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has urged Ruto and Gachagua to stop shifting goalposts and instead address the issues of the high cost of living, drought, and starvation.

