Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Eva Alordiah has recalled a conversation she had with her father about her relationship status.

The rapper shared a topless photo of herself then proceeded to speak about the conversation in the caption.

She disclosed that her father called to know if she was in a relationship and told her that “it’s good to have someone”.

She told him that’s not what is bothering her and she hasn’t cared about it.

She explained that her father was concerned but she explained to him that her priority is her mental health, because she can’t have a good relationship if her mind is not right.

She said that this is the same reason she quit music for five years as she went away to take care of her inner self.

See below.