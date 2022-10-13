Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Actress Etinosa Idemudia has opened up about her “sham of a marriage” as she alleged that her husband was cheating on her all through the union.

The actress, who shocked followers when she announced she had welcomed a daughter, revealed that the marriage was fraught with lies due to the man’s infidelity.

She explained that while they were trying for a child, she found her ex with a condom but he claimed his colleagues gave him to hold for them.

“Me, mumu, I believe him,” she said.

She added that the man was cheating from “day one” and she found condoms “everywhere”, including in the house, his car, and wallet.