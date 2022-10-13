Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Actress Etinosa Idemudia has opened up about her “sham of a marriage” as she alleged that her husband was cheating on her all through the union.
The actress, who shocked followers when she announced she had welcomed a daughter, revealed that the marriage was fraught with lies due to the man’s infidelity.
She explained that while they were trying for a child, she found her ex with a condom but he claimed his colleagues gave him to hold for them.
“Me, mumu, I believe him,” she said.
She added that the man was cheating from “day one” and she found condoms “everywhere”, including in the house, his car, and wallet.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>