Saturday, October 1, 2022 – A middle-aged man identified as Eric reportedly died after his newly acquired Volkswagen Golf MK7 was involved in a grisly road accident along Thika Road.

The deceased had flaunted the German Machine on social media.

He was overly excited after becoming a member of the ‘Volkswagen Golf Club’, not knowing that the car would claim his life.

He bought the car recently after it was advertised on Twitter.

It is alleged that he was over-speeding along the busy superhighway when he rammed into a truck.

The ill-fated vehicle was written off.

