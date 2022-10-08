Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 8, 2022 – The wheels of justice finally caught up with Sirisia MP John Waluke after the High Court upheld his conviction in the corruption case in which he defrauded NCPB close to Sh300 million.

Waluke had appealed the Magistrate Court’s ruling, which had sentenced him to 67 years in prison or pay a fine of Sh1 billion.

In a ruling delivered Thursday, High Court Judge Esther Maina upheld the ruling of the Magistrate Court, ordering Waluke to pay KSh 1 billion fine or serve 67 years in jail for fraud.

The court further found that the evidence tendered before the trial court was factual since the appellants had fraudulently received the money.

Waluke, and his business partner Judy Wakhungu were in June 2020 found guilty of defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to the tune of KSh297 million.

Following the ruling on Thursday, however, Waluke surrendered himself to the police in Nairobi yesterday.

The Azimio MP took himself to the Milimani Law Courts where he was detained at the facility’s cells, awaiting transfer to prison.

Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu, sentence commenced on Thursday, October 6.

Waluke was handed the 67-year jail term upon conviction while Wakhungu was sentenced to 69 years behind bars.

They two were imprisoned on June 22, 2020, by the Anti-Corruption Court but later released on KSh10 million and KSh20 million cash bail respectively in September 2020 after a three-month stint in jail.

This comes even as leaders allied to President William Ruto are having their corruption cases dropped one by one, leaving a lot to be desired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.