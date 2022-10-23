Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 2022 – President William Ruto has yielded fruits following the arrest of 4 dreaded DCI detectives over kidnappings and killings.

Head of the defunct Special Service Unit, Peter Muthee, was among four cops arrested by the police on Saturday over alleged involvement in illegal abductions.

Additionally, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) also impounded two vehicles said to have been used by their colleagues in the said abductions.

The four cops attached to the DCI, too, were arrested a day after they were grilled by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

Preliminary reports indicated that the suspects were charged with kidnappings, abuse of office, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

They were detained at an undisclosed location prior to their arraignment on Monday, October 24.

President William Ruto disbanded SSU after they were accused of extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Reports indicated that the four cops were part of a team of 10 officers who were summoned by IAU on Friday, October 21, for questioning over their involvement in the disappearance of two Indians who were friends of Ruto.

The two foreigners, Zaid Sami Kidwai, and Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan were reportedly abducted days before the August 9 polls.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi claimed that the duo was helping Ruto’s campaign team with drafting various communication strategies.

Also abducted alongside the two Indians was their driver Nicodemus Mwania.

The arrest of the cops also came hours after the acting Inspector General of Police, Noor Gabow, directed the DCI to expedite investigations in cases of missing persons.

He also ordered officers involved in the alleged abductions to be held accountable for their actions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.