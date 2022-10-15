Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – Married “Empire” Stars Trai And Grace Byers are expecting their first child together.

Grace made the announcement on Instagram by sharing photos of Trai holding her bump as they posed for photos on the red carpet of the opening night of Trai’s broadway debut.

Trai and Grace got married in 2016 and this is their first child together.

Trai is best known for playing Andre Lyon in the Fox television series Empire. Grace played Anika Calhoun in the same series.

The two actually met on the set of the show and they hit it off right away.