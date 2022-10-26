Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Popular gospel singer Regina Muthoga has posted an emotional video of her daughter’s remains being exhumed from where she was laid to rest 12 years ago.

In her touching social media post, the singer said she was in too much pain and prayed that God healed her.

She further prayed that her late daughter’s soul will continue resting in peace.

“My God, what will I do? Heal my heart God I beg you. Remember something good that I have ever done and comfort me so that I can be able to raise my remaining children. My kid Sharon Ruguru, we buried you 12 years ago but I have now exhumed your remains to bury you somewhere else since they denounced you. May you continue resting in peace till we meet again,” she captioned the emotional video.

Regina was forced to exhume her late daughter’s body after her ex-husband denounced the girl and ordered her to bury her remains elsewhere.

She parted ways with her husband 3 years ago after he accused her of infidelity.

Her husband is a preacher with the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA).

They had been married for 16 years before their marriage crumbled.

Watch the emotional video.

