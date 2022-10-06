Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Hu Xijin, the Chief editor of Chinese state-backed publication, The Global Times, has promised that Elon Musk will be taught a lesson for sharing his controversial views on how to end the war in Ukraine.

Musk took to Twitter to detail how he believed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could be resolved.

He said of his own world peace solution: “This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then.”

Musk’s suggestions include:

Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.

Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).

Water supply to Crimea assured.

Ukraine remains neutral.

However, the suggestions did not go down well with many. Chief Editor of China’s Global Times, Hu Xijin, took to Twitter to warn that Musk will be “taught a lesson”.

“Elon Musk has released his personality too much, and he believes too much in the US and West’s ‘freedom of speech,'” Hu wrote on Twitter.

“He will be taught a lesson.”

Musk’s tweet comes after Vladimir Putin praised the billionaire for his “positive comments” on the invasion.

Following Musk’s latest controversial tweet, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put out his own tweet asking: “Which @elonmusk do you like more? One who supports Russia or One that supports Ukraine.”

Over 79% voted for the Musk that supports Ukraine.