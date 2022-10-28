Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Elon Musk has reportedly fired several Twitter top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, just hours after completing his takeover of Twitter.

Multiple outlets reported on Thursday evening, October 27, that Musk has finalized the deal.

Musk then took to Twitter, also known as “the bird app” to write: “The bird is freed.”

Shortly after taking the helm of Twitter, Musk reportedly sacked several senior figures, including chief executive Agrawal, the chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust and safety.

Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, Reuters reported.