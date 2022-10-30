Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has waded into the ongoing controversy between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and MCAs.

Taking on social media, Havi acknowledged that he initially blamed the MCAs in their tussle with the county boss.

However, upon listening to Mwangaza’s husband Murega Baichu, Havi now believes the two are to blame for the Meru standoff.

According to him, it was a monumental mistake for the Meru people to elect Mwangaza as the governor and reject a Harvard graduate in the person of Kiraitu Murungi.

“I held the initial view that the Meru County MCAs were unreasonable in their frosty relationship with the Governor. Upon listening to the Governor’s spouse, I am convinced that the two of them are the problem. But just how could such a monumental problem be made by voters?” Havi posed in a tweet.

Sentiments by Havi come after the husband to the embattled governor claimed that he was being subjected to Gender Based-Violence (GBV) in the ongoing fiasco.

Baichu wrote to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) seeking an explanation of his role as the first gentleman of the county.

“I would like to understand if I should sleep at the governor’s official residence or ride in her official government vehicle. I also want to know which county meetings I should attend because, to this end, I feel I am being subjected to Gender Based-Violence (GBV),” Baichu said.

