Monday, October 17, 2022 – A 26-year-old man from Eldoret was murdered by unknown people as he was preparing to move to Finland to further his studies.

The deceased man, identified as Kevin Kipng’etich, had completed his degree and wanted to further his studies abroad.

His body was found near the gate of his residential home in the morning after being stabbed at night.

According to a family member, Kevin was raised in a children’s home after losing his parents as a child.

He finished his Bachelor’s Degree at Maasai Mara University and was preparing to move to the European country.

However, his dream was cut short on October 5, 2022, after he was murdered.

He was buried over the weekend in an emotional burial.

