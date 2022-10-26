Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – A man allegedly caught on camera receiving oral sex while driving has been given a more than £600 fine.

The act took place on the Pacific Motorway at Coomera, in Queensland, Australia, and was photographed by a roadside camera.

A photograph of the female passenger carrying out the act on the male driver was shared on the “Phone and Seatbelt Detection Camera Locations Queensland” Facebook group.

A spokesperson for The Department of Transport and Main Roads said that the driver had received the fine for their “high-risk behaviour”.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said: “The passenger’s behaviour would have resulted in an infringement notice in relation to passengers not wearing a seatbelt or wearing it incorrectly.”