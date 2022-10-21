Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Drivers
Job Requirements
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum mean grade ‘D’ + or its equivalent;
- Valid Class BCE Driving License free from any endorsement;
- Certificate of Occupational Trade Test Grade III for drivers;
- A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the National Police Service;
- First-Aid certificate course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology or any other recognized institution;
- Certificate of suitability trade test for drivers from the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing & Urban Development;
- Proficiency in computer applications from a recognized institution; and
- Fulfil the provisions of Chapter 6 of the Constitution;
Key Responsibilities
The duties and responsibilities entail: –
- Carrying out routine checks on the assigned vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems and tire pressure;
- Detecting and reporting the assigned vehicle’s defects on time and ensuring its cleanliness;
- Driving the assigned vehicle as authorized;
- Ensuring security and safety of the assigned vehicle on and off the road, as well as the passengers and goods therein;
- Maintaining a daily work ticket;
- Ensuring routine service and maintenance of the assigned vehicle;
- Timely reporting of accidents and follow up of police abstract; and
- Ensuring timely inspection and keeping up-to-date insurance documents for the assigned vehicle.
Key Competencies and Skills
- Communication and report writing skills;
- Interpersonal skills; and
- Team player.

