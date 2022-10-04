Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – A group of young men involved in armed robberies in Dandora and its environs have been exposed by the dreaded undercover cop, Hessy Wa Dandora.

Hessy revealed that the suspected gangsters aged between 19-25, are behind a spate of armed robberies in Dandora, Maili Saba, Mwengenye, Obama, Kayole, Huruma and parts of Nairobi Central Business District.

The no-nonsense cop warned the suspect’s parents to talk to them or else, they will bury them soon.

Below is what Hessy posted after the notorious gangsters were arrested.

