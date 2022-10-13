Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – A lorry driver is lucky to be alive after he escaped an attack from armed robbers by the skin of his teeth.

Remson Mwaura was driving a white Isuzu FRR today at 3 am from the potato-rich highlands of Molo towards Kajiado, when he was accosted by 3 highway thugs in a Toyota probox at Kamandura, along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The vehicle being driven dangerously from one end of the road to the other blocked the lorry suddenly, forcing the driver to stop. Two men who were hanging precariously on the vehicle’s doors leapt on the tarmac and went straight to the lorry’s cabin. The machete-wielding trio then menacingly beckoned the driver of the lorry to surrender.

Confronted with the choice of swerving on the other side of the road and driving off or delivering himself into the arms of the robbers, the driver chose the latter. But not without a fight.

Mwaura jumped from the cabin flying with both kicks trained on two of the miscreants sending them sprawling on the tarmac like terrified rats.

Before the third could come to terms with the sudden turn of events he was met with a powerful blow that catapulted him several metres beneath the lorry’s belly.

Mwaura then took flight towards Rubis petrol station, situated 100 metres from the scene of the incident but not before one of the thugs attempted a comeback by stabbing him on his right leg close to the loins.

All Mwaura remembered hearing them say as he sprinted for dear life was ‘Kari Kiguruki!’ (have we encountered a madman?)

At the petrol station, he met a guard who assisted him in contacting detectives based at DCI Tigoni, and after getting brief details on the lorry, the detectives swung into action.

Moments later, the detectives intercepted the lorry at Murengeti and flagged it down. But the thugs failed to stop and disembarked from the moving lorry, leaving it to land in a ditch.

As the detectives dashed to avoid being run over by the beast, they opened fire at the fleeing thugs and managed to arrest one of them identified as Alexander Mwaniki, 30.

The rest escaped the onslaught into darkness, but with severely perforated hindquarters.

The arrested suspect is currently in custody and being processed for arraignment to answer to charges of robbery with violence.

Meanwhile, the lorry was towed to Tigoni police station as its driver sought medication at Tigoni hospital.

Detectives are in pursuit of the remaining two suspects who escaped with gunshot injuries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.