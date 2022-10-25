Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – A Twitter user has shared a video of a bizarre incident in Kitale town after a dead body refused to move.

According to the eyewitness, the vehicle transporting the dead body from the mortuary stalled in the middle of the road and failed to start, forcing the mourners to look for an alternative.

The mourners tried to transport the body in other vehicles but their efforts bore no fruits.

The engine would mysteriously fail to start every time the body was put inside the vehicle but once the body was removed, the engine would run as normal, leaving the mourners shocked.

Watch the video shared by an eyewitness on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.