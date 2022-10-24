Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 24 October 2022 – A 24-year-old man is in police custody after he was found manning an illegal roadblock near Saparingo conservancy in Trans Mara while armed with an AK-47 rifle.

According to Trans Mara South Sub County Commissioner, George Onyango, the suspect wore jungle green clothes which resembled those of security officers.

Police swung into action after they were informed that there was a suspicious man who was manning an illegal roadblock while armed.

“On Friday morning, an informer alerted us of a man who was armed and was suspected not to be a security officer. He wore some clothes which resemble those of police officers. Our officers moved with speed and arrested him,” Onyango said.

After the suspect was arrested, he claimed that one of the Narok County rangers had given him the firearm for safe carriage.

“We are conducting investigations. We are also looking for the said ranger who has apparently disappeared. We intend to arrest him and get details of the source of the gun. We have also sent details of the firearm to Nairobi for ballistic investigations,” the administrator added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.