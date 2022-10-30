Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Kenyans on Twitter were treated to an intriguing display of drama after a jilted lady badly exposed her female best friend for being a boyfriend snatcher.

The beautiful lass known as Zawadi on Twitter claimed that her long-time friend Daisy was having a sexual affair with her boyfriend.

Zawadi said she was utterly dismayed to find out that they were smashing raw.

She described the incident as a proper stab in the back, which she failed to see coming given how much she had invested in the friendship.

“I will never forgive you!” she angrily said in one of her tweets.

“Roho chafu ka ya shetani,” she added in another.

Zawadi continued ranting and narrated how she was forced to hide Daisy’s dirt as a good friend when immigration officials were looking for her after she did a fake marriage to get her papers.

Apparently, both ladies have lived abroad.

Past conversations on Twitter between Zawadi and Daisy portray a thriving friendship between them.

All their past engagements look positive.

They showered each other with endless compliments and even exchanged birthday wishes.

“Love You to Death!” reads a tweet from Zawadi addressed to Daisy in September 2017.

“Happy Birthday Woman, Enjoy Your Day,” she wrote to Daisy on 10th September 2019.

Interestingly, Zawadi had flaunted her boyfriend Lee Mutunga cooking and tagged Daisy in the photo, not knowing that she was secretly eyeing him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.