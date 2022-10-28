Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 28 October 2022 – A young man resorted to using ‘Juju’ after he got swindled at a popular market in Ghana.

He reportedly purchased a phone at a market in Kumasi and went home, only to find out that he had been swindled.

He was reportedly given an empty carton.

The man was not willing to let it go and sought the services of a witch doctor who gave him ‘juju’.

He then stormed the market where he invoked curses on the people who swindled him.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the man could be seen pouring the ‘juju’ on the ground while reciting some incantations.

Traders became scared that he put a curse on everyone who runs a business in the market.

When he finished invoking curses and began to leave, the traders followed him and pleaded that he revokes whatever he did.

However, their pleas fell on deaf ears.

He continued walking and eventually left the market after accomplishing his mission.

