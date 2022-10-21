Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 21 October 2022 – A Nigerian man is trending after he recently stormed a bank and brought business to a standstill while protesting illegal deduction in his account.

In the short clip posted on TikTok, the infuriated man was seen removing his clothes while cursing the bank staff.

He sat on the counter to the amazement of those present.

The video sparked reactions among TikTokers, with many people saying that the man had the right to take such drastic actions since the bank was joking with his hard-earned cash.

However, some felt that he went overboard to air his grievances.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.