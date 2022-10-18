Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – A married man created a scene after he caught his wife in a car with a popular Cameroonian singer, Longue Longue.

The dramatic incident happened on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Mvog Atangana Mballa, a neighborhood in Yaounde.

According to local media, the lady left the house a day before after telling her husband that she was traveling to another town.

A source said that the husband was at the market to buy foodstuff to make some meal for the children when he surprisingly saw the wife with the singer.

In a viral video, the husband could be seen attempting to drag his wife out of the singer’s red car, while the Longue on his part kept raining insults on him.

“Your mother! Your mother! ” Longue Longue kept telling the enraged husband in the French.

The crowd who had assembled around the makossa singer’s car to witness the incident, continuously booed Longue Longue as he showed no sign of remorse.

It is not the first time that the 49-year-old singer is being involved in similar scandals.

In 2005, Longue Longue’s former wife, Chantal Mbassi, filed a complaint in court, accusing him of sexually violating her 17-year-old niece.