Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – A video of a Kenyan preacher spraying water on his congregants like cows during a church service has gone viral.

The man of God used a Knapsack sprayer to spray water which he claimed was anointed on his brainwashed congregants.

In the trending video, the preacher is seen moving around the church spraying his congregants, who almost caused a stampede as they rushed towards the pastor to be sprayed with the anointed water.

The preacher claimed that the alleged anointed water can heal diseases.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with the majority of Kenyans pleading with the Government to regulate the churches.

Watch the video.

