Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – A man who was overly excited to walk down the aisle with his fiancé caused drama after he received information that the woman he cherished and longed to spend the rest of his life with has four kids.

The bride hid this grave secret from her husband-to-be while they were dating until their nuptials was about to happen.

When the potential husband learned about this, he did not waste time calling off the wedding.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the bride was seen sobbing on the ground as her fellow women tried to console her.

The groom could be heard telling onlookers: “she didn’t tell me, she already has four kids.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.