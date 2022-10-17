Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has revealed the main reason why Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, lost to President William Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election.

Raila, who was the frontrunner in the election, got a rude shock when Ruto beat him with over 190,000 votes during the hotly contested election.

President Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59 percent of valid votes cast, while the former premier had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85 percent.

Kidero, who unsuccessfully contested for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in the last election, said Raila Odinga lost the election because of how his aides micromanaged the ODM nominations.

“I supported him, I campaigned for him, and I know the people talked about six-piece. They said they did not need non-party people to support Raila. I remember in my billboard, I had a Raila image and I have letters from lawyers threatening to take me to court because being an independent I should not associate with Raila,”

“I think that was a mistake. To a large extent, our problem – or the problem of ODM – was about the nomination. Some 700,000 people did not vote in Luo Nyanza because they felt disenfranchised. If those 700,000 people voted, we would be talking about a different story,” Kidero said.

