Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has congratulated Azimio One Kemya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga after he criticised President William Ruto’s administration on Wednesday.

Raila, who has since spoken with Bunge La Wananchi and toured Mathare and Babadogo slums, criticised the Ruto administration for not lowering the cost of living despite promising to do that when they were campaigning.

Aukot in a tweet said that Raila was properly reining in President William Ruto’s administration

“Jakom Raila Odinga has returned to his area of expertise. To hold the government accountable for the use of tax dollars, the government must be pushed. It’s PunguzaMizigo time! ” Aukot said

During his Nairobi tours, Raila Odinga was accompanied by Embakasi East MP, Paul Ongiri alias Babu Owino and Langata MP Felix Adiwour alias Jalango among other county leaders.

